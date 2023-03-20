A Lafayette man charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend in a Walmart parking lot on Commerce Drive in September was sentenced to 78 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.
Anthony Perez, 29, pled guilty to murder and a firearm sentencing enhancement for fatally shooting his girlfriend, Casey Marie Lewis, on Sept. 4 as she was walking outside their van to show her "he was serious about wanting to leave," according to a press release from the Tippecanoe County prosecutor's office.
Lafayette Police reportedly arrested Perez in Little Rock, Arkansas later that week after he fled there on a Greyhound Bus out of Indianapolis bound for California, the release reads. He was extradited back to Indiana and charged with two counts of murder, kidnapping, criminal confinement and being a habitual offender.
Perez told police interviewing him while still in Little Rock that he and Lewis were arguing in the Walmart. The argument carried over to when they were in the van, him in the passenger seat and her in the back, about money issues, The Exponent previously reported. It's unclear from the affidavit why she was in the back.
He said he was worried it would draw attention to them when Lewis screamed at him in the van, the probable cause affidavit reads, so he took a gun out of the glove compartment to intimidate her then shot through the inside of the van.
When she started moving to the rear of the van, he reportedly fired again, and this time "Lewis grabbed her back and screamed." An autopsy showed Lewis died from a gunshot wound, the charging document reads, and police found a revolver in the van after Perez fled.
Perez will serve about 58 years in the DOC before being eligible for parole.