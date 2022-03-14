A report of a male threatening suicide Sunday afternoon at a west-side mobile home park ended without injuries and with the man being taken for a mental health evaluation, Tippecanoe County police say.
Police were called to a residence about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in 52 Mobile Home Estates for the initial report of an adult male threatening suicide with a firearm, according to a news release. Initial reports indicated a female subject inside the residence contacted the sheriff’s office to report an intoxicated male subject with a firearm, threatening to harm himself.
Once officers arrived, two gunshots were heard coming from the residence. Law enforcement set a perimeter and were able to verbally communicate with the initial caller, police say. Two adult females exited the residence unharmed and said the male subject was still inside the residence, threatening to harm himself.
The Tippecanoe County Special Response Team and trained negotiators were contacted to assist. A negotiator was able to make telephone contact with the adult male and successfully instructed the subject to exit the residence without incident, according to the release. The male subject was safely detained and taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.
No one else was involved and no one were harmed. Police say the two gunshots heard by law enforcement had been accidental discharge of the firearm in the residence.