CityBus has implemented Level 4 service reduction due to deteriorating road conditions, according to Wednesday press release.
- All regular routes: The last buses for all regular routes will leave CityBus Center at 3:45 pm.
- Campus Loops: Service ends at 6 p.m.
- Routes 21A, 24, and 35: Service ends at 6 p.m.
- ACCESS paratransit service will continue to run as already scheduled.
CityBus established level 2 service reductions earlier in the day.
A level two service reduction includes the following:
- Route 1A: No service to Treece Meadows. Bus will stay on Creasy Lane. No detour requests to Canal Road offices and customer services not available at Canal Road offices.
- Route 2B: Rosewalk Village stop will not be served.
- Route 3: Outbound and inbound will detour away from Georgetown Apartments and Miami Elementary by remaining on 18th Street and Brady Lane. Stops on South Street and Columbia Street between 9th and 18th will not be served.
- Route 4A: No service to Lafayette Marketplace (At Home shopping center). Stops on South Street and Columbia Street between 9th & 18th will not be served.
- Route 6B: No service to stops on 9th Street hill between South Street and Kossuth Street.
- Route 7: Outbound route 7 will go past Farrington to right on Park East, left on Commerce.
- Route 8: To avoid the entrance/exit near Freddy’s to Meijer West, inbound and outbound will utilize Klondike west of Meijer to the Meijer access road.
- Route 9: Stops on South Street and Columbia Street between 9th & 18th will not be served.
- Route 15: No service to Tower Drive or Jischke Drive Buses inbound and outbound will use Stadium Avenue to David Ross Road. Turnaround at David Ross Road cul-de-sac.
The release does not say when the restrictions will be lifted.