The Board of Public Works and Safety approved four lane closures at Tuesday’s meeting. Affected lanes will be closed for the 4-UP housing complex development, according to the meeting's agenda.
Fowler Avenue and Wiggins Street will reduce to one lane between Vine Street and Northwestern Avenue. Vine Street will be closed southbound between Fowler Avenue and Wiggins Street.
These lanes will be closed from Tuesday through Sept. 12, 2025. During this time, crews will begin demolishing within their work zone and begin construction of the planned development, the agenda reads. Proper signage alerting pedestrians and vehicles will be set up in the meantime.
Health insurance
Human Resources Director Diane Foster also requested an 7.9% increase in medical premiums.
The number of Wellness Center employees ranges anywhere from 200 to 500. According to Foster, there are 220 employees eligible for medical insurance. Out of the 220 eligible, 206 of these employees are already on the medical plan as a way to cover either a spouse or themselves.
The board approved this proposal, and it will begin the start of the 2024 calendar year.
Naturalization ceremony
Kathy Lozano, the administrator of Parks and Recreation, extended an invitation to the naturalization ceremony on Friday. There will be a luncheon at White Horse Church starting at 3 p.m.
The naturalization will kick off the start of Global Fest, which Lozano dubs as a “celebration of diversity in our city.” It is an open celebration so all are invited.