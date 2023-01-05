Lafayette police and fire officials are asking for the public's help in identifying two potential suspects in recent arsons on Olympia Drive.
Investigators from both agencies have been collecting evidence, obtaining statements and cooperating with local businesses in an attempt to gather information on the suspects, according to a news release Wednesday night.
Officials have released photos of two persons of interest and offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information regarding the suspect(s) or the arsons is asked to contact the arson hotline at 800-382-4628.
According to WLFI-TV, an enclosed trailer was destroyed by fire early Monday.
A trash truck driver noticed the fire at about 4 a.m. and called 911, Lt. Justin Hartman told the station.
The blaze marks the most recent case in a string of at least four arsons on Olympia Drive in several months.
A pair of arsonists in September incinerated several trucks and other property belonging to Patton Construction and RoadSafe. WLFI quoted Patton operations manager Steve Haruska in saying the tandem struck again two weeks ago, setting fire to three more trucks.