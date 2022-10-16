A driver led Tippecanoe County Police on a pursuit through Lafayette and into Interstate 65 before escaping from his vehicle in Clinton County.
Lafayette man Rusdhi Elhassan, 35 was pulled over early Saturday morning on Schuyler Avenue near Sagamore Parkway North, a TCPD press release reads. Elhassan was driving without a valid license, so officers told him that his vehicle would be towed per department policy.
It was then that Elhassan drove away, and officers initiated the pursuit. Police later found his vehicle in Clinton County near the 154-mile marker on I-65. Elhassan was gone.
He eventually showed up to the Tippecanoe County Jail about 7 p.m. to turn himself in, according to the press release. He was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, aggressive driving, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.