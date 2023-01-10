Chuck Hockema sat stone faced and silent.
In front of the newly sworn-in school board member was West Lafayette resident Lyle Janney holding up the blue, pink and white of the transgender pride flag, and behind Janney was a sea of several dozen people taking up the entire room.
“Apparently I’m an idiot, at least that’s what I’ve been called by a particular recently elected official in this room,” Janney said. “It’s alright though, I’ve dealt with far more fearsome bullies in my lifetime.”
A full house of parents, former teachers and students crowded the council chambers of the Lafayette School Corporation Hiatt Administration Center Monday night to protest Hockema.
Hockema, a member of self-proclaimed “anti-woke” group, Tippe Citizens’ Devolution of Education, ran on a campaign against what he called the indoctrination of children in Tippecanoe’s schools.
The meeting was only meant to be the official swearing in of newly elected Hockema, Robert Stwalley and Allison McKay, but saw six different speakers oppose Hockema during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“I'm not allowed to take my ideologies as a Christian into the classroom nor do I want persons who support gay, lesbian and transgender etc. to expose their ideology in the classroom,” he said after the meeting.
Janney, who unfurled both the nonbinary and trans flags during his speech to the council, said he later gave them to the members of the board to serve as reminders of the LGBTQ students in their community.
“These students, teachers and staff who support (LGBTQ students) deserve the same protection from bullies, no matter the age, office, social standing or payment status of that bully,” Janney said while putting both flags on the council table.
Michael Morris, the only supporter of Hockema to speak Monday night, had previously mentioned earlier during the meeting that Hockema had decided to take no salary during his tenure as a member of the board.
Another one of the speakers was Razz Lee Willett, a trans student from Jefferson High School, said they decided to come after hearing in their social studies class about Hockema’s election in November.
“Life doesn't always make things easy for us, especially when certain folks think we're confused or that we are simply going through a phase,” Willett said, “but I can say that I am not confused. I would say that I'm the most confident in myself and my peers as I've ever been in my entire life.”
Willett said they had found a welcoming community in Jefferson High School and asked the board not to bring religion into their school.
“I think I feel safe in my school for now, but when people like Hockema do come into it, it does feel a lot more scary,” they said after the meeting.
Despite the frosty reception in his first meeting as a school board member, Hockema said he wasn’t fazed.
“I've hired gay people before, and they did a great job because they stuck to the program,” Hockema said after the meeting. “I don't think it's fair for them to be able to put up information, posters (or) a flag that represents what they believe. They can put the American flag up and the state flag. Period.”
When asked when teaching becomes indoctrination, Hockema said, “Well, it's a hard line, I guess. It's a matter if they represent to the children their ideology concerning their choice to be gay. That's not in the curriculum, so I'm opposed to it.”
Morris, who received some applause from attendees in the back after supporting Hockema during the public comment portion of the meeting, said the attendees against Hockema were “overreacting.”
“Have you read Hamlet?” he asked. “It’s like Queen Gertrude: ‘The lady doth protest methinks’ or something like that.”
But to the attendees who were there to protest Hockema, the problem is very real.
“Look, I’m 66 years old,” Lafayette resident Mary Finnegan said. “I went to school in the ‘60s and ‘70s, and none of (these issues) were ever mentioned. You're naive and stupid when you get out in the world, and these kids don't need to be.”
Tonya Agnew, a Lafayette resident, said she chose Lafayette because of the accepting community she and her wife came to know while living there.
“My wife and I are members of the LGBT community and have been very fortunate in this community. Not everyone has had that experience,” she said. “So it's our job to speak out when anti-LGBTQ rhetoric comes to our town or to our schools. I suggest we lead with love instead.”
When asked if the comments during the two-hour meeting had at all changed his mind, Hockema shook his head.
“I am not swayed by any comment made today.”