A sexual assault was reported "late Friday night or early Saturday morning" on the 300 block of North Grant Street, Purdue said in an email sent to students Saturday afternoon.
West Lafayette Police is investigating the alleged assault, the email says. Anyone with information regarding the alleged incident is asked to call WLPD at 765-775-5200.
"Sexual assault is non-consensual activity, ranging from unwanted touching to forced intercourse (which can include sexual contact with someone who is impaired by alcohol, drugs, or any other intoxicant that impairs their judgment)," the email says.
While the email acknowledged that sexual assault survivors are not at fault, it shared a list of preventative tips:
- Always be cautious when meeting someone you do not know, in person or online. Utilize the buddy system with a friend you trust. If a friend seems too intoxicated, get him or her to a safe place immediately.
- Seek medical help immediately if a friend starts to exhibit symptoms of dizziness, nausea, memory loss, breathing or motion difficulties or is acting disproportionately intoxicated relative to the amount of alcohol.
- If you are involved in, or a witness to, a situation that appears unsafe or makes you uncomfortable, intervene if it’s safe to do so, elicit help from a friend or go to a safe area and call for help.
- If you get up to move or use the restroom, always bring your drink with you. Watch your drink at all times.