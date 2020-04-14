Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb thanked Hoosiers during his press conference Tuesday for their efforts to distance themselves from one another in attempts to mitigate this week's expected surge in COVID-19 cases.
“We are flattening the curve. We are slowing the spread,” he said. “It’s making a difference.”
The rest of this week, Holcomb said, would answer when the surge occurred, is occurring or will occur in Indiana.
“This is a critically important week for us, and we need to finish it strong,” he said.
Holcomb, who is contact with governors from neighboring states, said the Great Lakes region has mitigated travel and helped further stem the surge.
But Holcomb said returning to normal wouldn’t happen all at once.
“What we don’t want to do is prematurely loosen up, and over the next week,” Holcomb said. “We’re on the right road to recovery right now, but we’re not going to pull up too soon.”
State Health Commissioner Kris Box issued an order allowing transfers to occur within or between long-term care facilities. This, she said, will allow individuals who have tested negative to gather, and for COVID-19 dedicated units for those who have tested positive.
Box said numerous strike teams exist to test individuals at long-term care facilities so those at higher risk don’t have to be tested at hospitals, where they could potentially be infected.
She said 465 symptomatic health-care workers, first responders and essential workers in Indiana have been tested by four state health department drive-thru clinics, and the types of individuals who can get tested at the sites have been expanded to symptomatic individuals at a higher risk, as well as members of the households of healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers.
Box said testing continues to expand at the four sites.
“I want our health-care professionals to test anyone at this point in time that they feel has COVID-19,” she said.
Sen. Todd Young said individuals would receive stimulus money this week, provided they have direct deposit info on file with the Internal Revenue Service.
Young said $100 billion from the $2 trillion stimulus bill was dedicated to ensuring health-care workers have personal protective equipment.