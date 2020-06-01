A second night of protests and unrest occurred Monday night in downtown Lafayette, but on a much smaller scale compared to the night before.
Around 7 p.m., some small-scale protests occurred around the Tippecanoe County Courthouse. In response, police with riot gear and a SWAT vehicle took positions on the streets adjacent to the courthouse and slowly moved crowds that swelled to nearly 400 early then dwindled to about 100 by 11 p.m.
Police closed Main and Columbia streets for the duration of the evening. Third and Fourth streets were closed on either side of the courthouse.
Protesters chanted repeatedly in a somewhat unorganized fashion, “Blacks Lives Matter,” and “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot.” The crowd appeared to be mostly younger, some high school age, while others seemed to be in their 20s.
While some members of the crowd chanted obscenities to police in riot gear, they mostly observed commands given to them. A handful of people were detained by police and taken from the scene for what mostly appears to be disorderly conduct or not obeying police orders.
At one point, some protesters informed the police that one woman seemed to be inciting aggression of some kind. After police apprehended her, much of the protesting crowd cheered.
Police used smoke and flash bombs to control the crowd, but no tear gas had been deployed as of midnight.
Later, protesters and police officials stood facing each other across Columbia Street. The protesting crowd kept mainly to the south side, while police occupied a corner of the courthouse square.
Some protesters challenged the police to kneel in solidarity with them, as other police officials have done in other cities during similar protests, like in Flint, Michigan.
Eventually, the officers on the corner of Columbia and Fourth streets took a knee, and the crowd erupted into cheers and applause as protesters and police alike knelt to the ground.
Shortly after, several officers approached the crowd of protesters, and began having conversations with members of the crowd. Near midnight the crowd slowly started to disperse.