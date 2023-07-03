A 31-year-old man reportedly jumped into the Wabash River from the John T. Myers Pedestrian Bridge about 2:30 a.m.
The man who jumped is reportedly affiliated with Purdue, police say, but his affiliation is unknown.
The Sheriff's department, which has jurisdiction over the river, ended the search at the bridge around 11:50 a.m. after they had "exhausted all opportunities" to find him, Sheriff department Capt. Robert Hainje said.
The investigation will be ongoing until the case is closed. Emergency responders will continue to send search parties up the Wabash river.
"Due to the conditions of the river, we think he will be found ... but it is unsafe for divers to go into the water (right now)," Hainje said.
Investigations began Monday morning, when the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s department closed the bridge to search for the man.
The bridge was closed to be used as a landing strip for drones to assist with the investigation, police said.
Surveillance footage show the man jumped, police say, and he has not been seen since.
The search for the man began before sunrise and continued after using drones, police said.
An LPD rescue boat with a K-9 unit aboard drove under the bridge shortly before the investigation ended.
The man’s apartment is being monitored in case he comes back home, Eager said. Officers found a book, written in a foreign language, that has yet to be translated.