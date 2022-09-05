Two people were arrested early Friday morning following the Thursday night Purdue football game.
Devin Bobay, 23, was driving on the wrong side of Sagamore Parkway when their vehicle struck a light pole, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said. They allegedly failed multiple sobriety tests and was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.08 or more and was booked into Tippecanoe county jail.
Nicholas Taylor, 29, was arrested after he was pulled over for “several traffic violations,” Ferguson said. He allegedly failed multiple sobriety tests and was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.15 or more and was booked Tippecanoe county jail.
Neither names appear in online jail logs as of Monday.