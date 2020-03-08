A second Hoosier who attended a conference in Boston in late February has been identified as the second positive case of COVID-19 in Indiana, according to a press release from the Indiana State Department of Health.
The patient lives in Hendricks County, and is isolated with mild symptoms but not currently hospitalized.
The release says more than a dozen cases nationwide have been linked to the Boston conference, including a man in Marion County who tested positive as Indiana's first case on Friday. That patient is also in self-isolation with mild symptoms, according to the release.
The Hendricks and Marion County health departments are working with the ISDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor patients and to ensure health protocols are followed.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box urged Hoosiers who might have attended the Biogen conference in Boston to stay home and self-quarantine.