The Tippecanoe County Health Department released information on a new COVID-19 testing site that's free to Hoosiers.
The site is an additional Optum testing site, according to a news release, and will be at 3600 S. 9th St., Lafayette, also the address of Evangelical Covenant Church. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Even those without symptoms of the coronavirus but who are at high risk, pregnant, members of a minority population at risk or a close contact of a positive case should be tested.
Those with health coverage, including Medicaid and Medicare, should bring that information with them.
Those interested can register for testing online or call 888-634-1116.