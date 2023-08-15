The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is increasing patrols in Greater Lafayette starting Aug. 15.
The patrols will serve to prevent reckless driving around school buses and in school zones as students return to school across the county, according to a Tuesday press release.
"When a school bus' red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, drivers must come to a complete stop," said Sheriff Robert Goldsmith in the press release. "This is not a suggestion - it's the law."
The overtime patrols will be funded by a grant from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, according to the press release.
The heightened patrols come after an April survey of school bus drivers which showed a potential for over 376,000 traffic violations near school buses a year, the press release says.
"It's disheartening that we still have people who are willing to put the lives of students and bus drivers at risk," ICJI Executive Director Devon McDonald said. "It is up to drivers to do the right thing and exercise caution around school buses. Students' lives depend on it."
Ignoring a school bus stop arm is a class A infraction in Tippecanoe County, with punishments ranging from fines up to $10,000 to a license suspension of up to 90 days.
If disregarding a school bus stop arm causes injury to a person, the offense becomes a class 6 felony with between six to months to two and a half years in jail.