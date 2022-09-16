The Wabash Township Fire Department is opening its 2022 hiring process to add six new career firefighters to its staff, a WTFD press release reads.
The additional personnel will help the Fire Department expand its emergency services such as Advanced Life Support responses, specially trained team responses and completing more company-level fire/safety inspections at local businesses, the press release reads.
The department plans to expand risk reduction initiatives and provide additional emergency responders on the scene of a fire or a medical problem. The risk reduction services will also help firefighters stay safe and avoid injury.