The Wabash Township Fire Department has been functioning with only volunteer firefighters since June, and the township board and trustee disagree on how to move forward.

The Wabash Township Fire Department is opening its 2022 hiring process to add six new career firefighters to its staff, a WTFD press release reads. 

The additional personnel will help the Fire Department expand its emergency services such as Advanced Life Support responses, specially trained team responses and completing more company-level fire/safety inspections at local businesses, the press release reads.

The department plans to expand risk reduction initiatives and provide additional emergency responders on the scene of a fire or a medical problem. The risk reduction services will also help firefighters stay safe and avoid injury.

