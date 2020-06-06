A crowd of nearly 300 protesters gathered in downtown Lafayette for the second straight weekend to mourn the death of George Floyd and other African Americans who have died because of police brutality, as well as to criticize area police's response to last Sunday's protest.
T.K. Owens and Jessica Harris, both Lafayette residents, organized the protest after witnessing young people becoming belligerent with police officers Monday. That day, they decided to kneel with officers to end the evening peacefully.
"They were doing it all wrong, they were getting in the cops' faces, we just wanted to get down here peacefully," Owens said at Saturday's protest. "We kneeled, we shook hands with cops. We just want to keep it peaceful.
"We will be out here every day until you change the laws, until you give us the resources that we need," Owens added.
A small number of police officers were visible around the courthouse Saturday, though Lafayette Police Chief Patrick Flannelly attended off duty. He said there were officers in the courthouse to respond, if necessary.
A chain-link fence surrounded the courthouse to prevent people from climbing the stairs.
Dozens of speakers approached a microphone to voice grievances toward local and national politicians, as well as police. Cayla Haupt, a Purdue graduate from the College of Science, expressed her frustration with the people in power's inability to simply understand the issue. Alexcia Plummer criticized mayors of both Lafayette and West Lafayette for their apparent absence Saturday.
"They need to be marching with us hand in hand. Where's the mayor?" she said before lamenting the violent end to Sunday's protest. "I looked Mayor Tony Roswarski in his eyes and asked him, 'What are you gonna do?' and you know what he did? He tear-gassed our people that night."
Flannelly said the tear gas was deployed after county police officers in the courthouse dropped smoke canisters to disperse the audience. No verbal warning was given.
"The warning that was given was smoke," the chief said Saturday. "You can't let a mob bust through the doors of the courthouse and burn down a $30 million building. And it only takes one person to accomplish that in the midst of a crowd."
Plummer said she plans to speak about LPD's use-of-force policy to Roswarski and other city officials at 10 a.m. June 16 and encouraged members of the crowd to join her.
About 20 volunteers from Showing Up for Racial Justice and the Younger Women's Task Force, two Lafayette organizations, wore yellow vests to quell any discord. Kirsten Gibson, an organizer with SURJ, said marshaling the crowd themselves helps to prevent clashes between protesters and police.
"I prefer community members doing it ourselves, because then we don't risk somebody getting shoved over or beat with a baton or tased or pepper-sprayed," she said.
Gibson critiqued the police response to Sunday's protest, as there were few officers around the courthouse to end the event once protesters returned from their march to West Lafayette. Had they been visibly present, she said, their eventual arrival might have been less violent.
The appearance of State Rep. Chris Campbell, a Democrat from West Lafayette, sparked one protester to question the effectiveness of voting. Campbell urged protesters to vote, and when asked what criminal justice legislation she had passed, pleaded with the crowd to elect reform-minded candidates.
"You better go to the polls, because we need people who are gonna fight for the right things," she said. "Remember, I'm in a super minority. I had crime legislation, and it didn't get through."
Members of the crowd heckled Campbell for what some saw as an overly political approach to the issue of police brutality. One woman, who asked not to be named, shouted, "This is life and death, Chris!"
The vast majority of people identified as registered voters when one speaker asked them to raise their hands. One protester began yelling and disputing voting's effectiveness before he was calmed down by other crowd members.
Frederick Williams, who attended Sunday's protest and led the crowd of thousands on its initial march through the streets of Lafayette, stepped to the microphone and supported Campbell's message.
"The same anger you had to come out to protest is the same anger you have to take out to the polls," he said. "If people are not willing to meet the demands of the people, we must vote them out."
The protest was finished about 5 p.m., as the crowd dwindled and LPD announced downtown roads were open. Those in yellow vests handed out bottles of water to protesters as they began to leave.
Flannelly had witnessed about an hour of speeches from afar and said much of what he heard was powerful. He gazed at signs that read "Defund the police" and "End police brutality" as speakers made closing remarks.
The chief said he does not think police brutality is a systemic issue in Tippecanoe County. But he said the crowd deserved to vent its frustrations and the police owe them the opportunity to become engaged.
"Democracy is messy, and this is part of it," Flannelly said. "The criminal justice system, you know, the wheels have been turning for a long time. So it's good to see people get engaged and actually take measures to begin to understand how it really does work.
"It's not pretty, it never has been, and just like anything else, it evolves over time."
Away from the protest
Malcolm Ribot lives in Lafayette and was on his way to the protest with a basket of flowers and a sign slung over his shoulders to cover his front and back, bearing messages such as "Black Lives Matter" and "Donate to George Floyd Memorial Fund."
He stopped to decorate statues with flowers downtown, dotting the streets with bursts of pink and yellow. His aim was to spread peace, joy and love, he said, in the face of nationwide police brutality.
Ashley Foster brought her children to the protest on Saturday afternoon and rewarded them with ice cream from McCord Candies as a treat.
But the effort to combat racism resonates deeply within her family, as she has both white and black children. Her 7-year-old son Ryland is black, while her son Maicen, 9, is white.
"(Ryland) has seen the stuff on the news, him and his brother talked about it," Foster said, beginning to cry while referring to the disturbing video of George Floyd pinned to the ground with a knee on his neck. "(Maicen) said to (Ryland), 'If I saw someone do that to you, I would never let that happen.'"
Though she was worried about the violent finish to Sunday's protest, Saturday was entirely peaceful. Maicen drank a cherry milkshake and Ryland ate a hot dog as their mother spoke.
"They need to see what's going on in the world," she said. "As a mother, I shouldn't have to be scared police might kill him because of the color of his skin."