The West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety approved the next step in the process of updating the air purification systems for various city buildings during its Tuesday meeting.
Facilities Manager Andrew Novak submitted a request to obtain proposals from six companies for ultraviolet lights and installation services. The purpose of this project is to improve the air quality in city buildings.
“UV air purification systems sanitize the air helping remove spores, bacteria, viruses, mold and significantly reducing the presence of VOCs and unwanted odors,” the request reads.
Services from Wessler Engineering
The board approved a proposal to receive professional services from Wessler Engineering to review language and evaluate pollutant limitations in the code of ordinances.
Since the code of ordinances were written about 30 years ago, the company will assist the city in reviewing various permits and requirements and updating them as needed.
The services will also include a technical evaluation of the pollutant limitations to determine if they are “sufficient for current operations at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.”
Equipment leases
The board also approved two equipment lease agreements.
The first is for a three-year agreement with Peoples Bank for a camera van for the Street and Sanitations Department totaling $332,833.72.
The second is for a three-year agreement with US Bank for spin bikes for the wellness center on Kalberer Road. The ten spin bikes are valued at $19,310.08.