The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department will host merit board meetings Monday and Tuesday to seek the termination of a sheriff's deputy who allegedly used improper force while on duty.
The case involves Deputy Lt. Randy Martin, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. Tippecanoe County Sheriff Robert Goldsmith said the matter involves a "use-of-force" incident, and the department is seeking Martin's dismissal.
Charging documents for Martin's case state that an internal affairs investigation was opened after an incident on Oct. 22, where body camera footage reportedly showed Martin using excessive force while responding to call about public intoxication and disorderly conduct at the McDonald's on Sagamore Parkway North.
During the incident, Martin allegedly removed his pepper spray from his gun belt and stated, "who wants sprayed and who wants tased? This is how this is going to work," according to the document.
The document alleges Martin used unnecessary force by spraying the two suspects in the face with pepper spray. It says that after spraying one of the suspects, Martin "yelled at everyone else present, 'Who else wants it?'" He then reportedly ordered everyone "in the f—ing car now."
He then reportedly used unnecessary force again by tasing the two suspects.
There were inconsistencies in Martin's police report regarding the incident when investigators compared it with body camera footage of the event, according to the documents.
"Documentation in the report is inaccurate, misleading and contains improper information," the charging document says.
Martin is also being charged for viewing body camera footage on multiple occasions for personal reasons and without appropriate authorization. Those activities violate the department's rules and regulations, the second charging report says.
It was determined that Martin copied, shared or otherwise distributed a recording without written authorization, according to the documents. He then reportedly accessed the evidence system on "multiple occasions" since Dec. 23.
The first of two public meetings will begin Monday at 10:30 a.m., and the second will occur Tuesday at 12 p.m., the release says. Goldsmith said there is limited seating for in-person viewing and priority will first be given to media.
The hearing will be held in the Tippecanoe Room at the Tippecanoe County Office Building, and will also be available to watch remotely on the county's Facebook and YouTube accounts.