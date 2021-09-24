A 39-year-old man was shot in the leg Thursday afternoon in the 4000 block of Doten Drive, Tippecanoe County police said.
Dispatch was called about 3:15 p.m. Thursday about the shooting, which was not life-threatening, county police said in a Thursday night news release.
Armand Alexander of Lafayette was taken to IU hospital in Lafayette, police said. Court records do not list Doten Drive as Alexander's address.
Police did not release more details about the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tippecanoe County sheriff’s detective division at (765) 423-9388 or the anonymous We-tip Hotline at (800) 78-crime.