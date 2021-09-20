The 26th annual West Lafayette Global Fest brought together hundreds of visitors for multicultural food and entertainment on Saturday.
“(The fest) is very colorful. There’s stalls, there’s food and the people coming are interested (in learning about different cultures),” Shruti Mantha, a graduate student in the College of Engineering and the graduate assistant for Purdue Convocations, said.
The event kicked off with performances from Boiler Bhangra, an Indian folk dance group at 3:40 p.m., and the night ended at 9:15 p.m. with Los Hacheros, a salsa band, according to pamphlets handed at the ticket booth.
Global Fest began as a festival alongside the naturalization ceremony for immigrants in the West Lafayette community and has benefited from a partnership with Purdue Convocations since 2016.
Purdue Convocations was in charge of the entertainment this year. Convocations changed the location of Global Fest from the Morton Center to the corner of Northwestern Avenue and South Street, which put it in a more public, community-engaging location.
There were around 500 visitors at 5 p.m. and that number was anticipated to grow to 1,000 by the end of the event, Mantha said. No tickets were required. “There was COVID and we didn’t know how many people would turn out,” Mantha said.
The unexpected influx of visitors also caused the ticket booth to stop selling food tickets for at least 20 minutes due to a decreased number of vendors, ticket sales volunteer Molly Wagner said.
“The vendors were worried that they didn’t have enough food for everyone,” she said.
John Toaquiza, a member of the Ecuadorian Association in West Lafayette, helped run the Ecuador booth. Toaquiza said he was excited at the opportunity to share his culture with others, especially with the large crowd.
“We’re very proud to be Ecuadorians,” he said. “We try to show how Ecuadorians can be friendly with other people; the food and treats we sell show Latinos can be friendly to other cultures.”
Getting to try different foods that she normally would not get the opportunity to experience was a highlight for Dithi Saxena, a junior in the College of Science.
“We’ve been able to see a lot of different stalls and foods. That’s not something you get to see a lot,” Saxena said.
Another of Convos’ improvements was the addition of musical acts to the festival, which added an energy to the event that had been absent prior.
“We’re back with live music and dance in the streets of West Lafayette,” Todd Wetzel, assistant vice provost for student life and executive director for Purdue Convocations, said in a Purdue press release Saturday.
“The three ensembles offer a taste of music from the Middle East to the Americas,” Wetzel said, “and will surely have festival-goers dancing in the streets late into the evening.”
One of the musical artists for the event, Nation Beat, a band that mixes Brazilian rhythms and New Orleans-style brass, jazz and funk was thrilled to play in front of a live audience.
Scott Kettner, the drummer and band leader, said it was the band’s first time traveling for a concert from New York since the pandemic.
“God, it feels so good to be out here again,” Kettner said.