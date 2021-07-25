A change.org petition was recently created to save WBAA radio a few weeks after the Purdue Board of Trustees made the decision to transfer control of the radio station to Metropolitan Indianapolis Public Media.
The petition has over 200 signatures as of Sunday afternoon and was created by retired Purdue professor Roberta Schonemann.
Schonemann was one of the community members who protested the sale of the radio station at the Board of Trustees meeting on July 7. There she expressed skepticism that new control would provide the same resources and internship opportunities to students that it does now.
The Exponent was unable to contact Shonemann by time of print.
Some of the signers left comments about how important it is to them to keep WBAA for the local news and classical music.
“I’m a WBAA Century Club member and a Purdue faculty member, and I value our university-owned station for its impartial reporting on local issues that matter to my family in West Lafayette,” Purdue professor Alice Pawley wrote in the petition’s comments.
WBAA has been a part of Purdue since 1922, according to past Exponent reporting. The station has aired local news and classical music on both AM and FM stations.
“Local radio — like local newspapers used to be — should be a potent part of a community,” Richard Fudge wrote in the petition’s comments. “The NPR feed sets a high standard. We should keep WBAA in WL and build its local content to something an earnest academic institution would be excited about and value.”
Control of the radio station is set to change “on or around Oct. 1,” according to past Exponent reporting.