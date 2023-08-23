In late July, the Humane Society for Greater Lafayette announced the launch of a campaign to raise money to build a new, state-of-the-art facility to expand their operations.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski announced that the campaign received its largest donation to date, a gift of $250,000 on behalf of the Rohrman family.
“About a half a year ago, the five siblings, including myself, were together and (asked) how can we best honor our mother and also my niece, Kaitlyn,” JR Rohrman said. “One of the things that they were so much alike (in) was that they loved animals.”
Their mother’s passion for animals was on full display both inside and outside the home. Shirley “Sunie” Relander Rohrman had a variety of animals in her home, from dogs, to fish and even a parrot.
She also spent time volunteering within animal shelters as part of their rescue team, helping rescue dogs in harsh situations.
“We didn’t know what the (honor) was gonna be…(would it) be a park, an animal hospital, animal shelter; we didn’t know," JR said.
JR Rohrman contacted Roswarski regarding the family’s desire to honor Shirley and Kaitlyn’s love of animals and was made aware of the campaign to build and expand the Humane Society for Greater Lafayette.
He, along with his sister Rhonda Rhorman Isbell and her husband Victor Isbell, presented Sharon Dull, the Board President for the Humane Society for Greater Lafayette, a check of $250,000.
“We’re starting from the ground up so (this money helps with) everything under the sun,” Dull told the Exponent. “I hope that this (donation) generates more interest in the community.”
“With this donation, we’re up to $411,000 in donations of our $1.5 million goal,” Roswarski said.