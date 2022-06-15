After sunset on Saturday, the Tippecanoe County Courthouse will be lit up by a series of 60 animations projected onto its surface.
Glowing vines will grow across its walls until the dome blooms into a flower. Arches and columns will be transformed into neon tubes. The sun will rise and set across it.
“It’s a celebration of summer and life,” Esteban Garcia, an associate professor at Purdue and project lead, said. “I can’t emphasize enough how people should come see it and support art in the community.”
The projection is the highlight event of this year’s Taste of Tippecanoe, an annual festival fundraiser hosted by the Arts Federation. Garcia refers to it as a “high-profile, well-attended event.”
The Arts Federation, located in downtown Lafayette, is a nonprofit that provides art funding and education to 14 Indiana counties.
From 6 p.m. to midnight, dozens of food and alcohol vendors will be available on Main and Columbia streets and between Fifth and Second streets downtown. There will be two stages where live musicians ,including Jennie Devoe, a blues artist, and Clave Caribe, a Latin band, will perform.
“There’s going to be great bands, great crowds, great to see the community partying together,” Chris Johnson said.
Johnson, 42, is the owner of People’s Brewing Company, which will have a booth at Taste of Tippecanoe.
“We are really happy to support the arts. … We feel as if as a craft brewing company we are also the arts,” Johnson said.
Twenty percent of the vendors’ profits at Taste of Tippecanoe will go toward the Arts Federation’s variety of programs in north-central Indiana. These include free after-school art classes, providing instruments to low-income students, and public mural projects. Vendors also pay a $150 fee that covers tent and electricity costs.
“Taste (of Tippecanoe) is great because it supports the arts, TAF, but also the local restaurants who participate,” said Ann Monical, chief operating officer of TAF. “And we are so excited to invest in a local artist for the courthouse projection.”
The courthouse projection is the result of a three-month project by a Purdue student organization called the Computational Arts Circle. It provided real-life work experience to computer graphics technology and art and design students like Julian Triveri.
Triveri, a 20-year old rising sophomore in CGT, created the animations of the vines, neon and sun, as well as others that will be featured.
“I’ve never done anything this large. It’s exciting to see everyone’s work on display in such a grandiose fashion,” Triveri said. “I want to make sure the town is happy with what they see.”
Triveri’s fellow student, William Young, first created a three-dimensional model of the courthouse using live measurements. Once they had the model, they were able to start making the animations that would be projected onto it using a process called video mapping.
“We had to adapt to the geometry of the building to create the illusion that the surface of the object is a television, like if something has perspective, you have to adjust it so that the surface has the correct texture,” Garcia said.
Garcia has been video mapping since 2016, when he received a grant from TAF, where he is now a board member.
“We have to get art to places where people can see it,” Garcia said.
Once the team had a model, Triveri created his animations in a 3D animation and modeling software called Blender.
“It’s a pipeline to everything 3D. You can accomplish a lot without leaving the program,” Triveri said.
To create his more complex, repetitive animations, Triveri taught himself how to use a tool called Geonodes. This allowed him to automate the process of creating the leaves on the vines and many of the realistic, flickering neon signs in one of his animations.
“If I had individually crafted the leaves of the vine, that would have taken forever, and then animating them individually would have taken even longer,” Triveri said.
Triveri is spending the last week before Taste creating interactive animations that will be projected onto some of Garcia’s original sculptures inside the VIP area. Other animations that will be featured are the courthouse filling up with water and becoming an aquarium, galaxies, planets and abstract clips.
“Everybody was very creative and free,” Garcia said. “Today we did a demo and I’m so excited. I’ve been looking at all these animations since April, but I just wanted to keep looking at them. I just can’t imagine how people are going to react when they see it for the first time.”
The projectors will be on the roof of 320 Main St. and a building near Digby’s, projecting onto the courthouse’s northeast side.
“There’s been a lot of county support and community support,” Monical said.
Taste of Tippecanoe has been a feature of Greater Lafayette summers for 40 years. Monical said it evolved out of a festival called Midsummer Fest during the 1970s. When The Arts Federation became a nonprofit in 1976, it took over the festival.
The projection on the courthouse is an environmentally friendly alternative to fireworks.
“The cost of exploding precious metals in the sky kept going up,” Monical said.
Nolan Warden, 42, the percussionist of Clave Caribe, will perform on the market stage from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.. Warden says his band performs multiple genres of Latin dance music, including salsa, cumbia and merengue.
“We get to bring a really diverse musical offering to Lafayette. It’s not something that’s so common at The Taste,” Warden said.
Warden said much of their audience comes from international students who come to their performances to dance. When visitors aren’t dancing, they can purchase a variety of food and drinks using tickets. Tickets will be available at several booths and cost $1 each.
Monical said a beer garden will be on North Fifth Street, as well as a fire truck out of which Brokerage Brewing Company will sell “selected beers.” Wine slushies will also be offered.
Monical already has big dreams for next year’s Taste of Tippecanoe. She hopes to bring an Ontario group called Daily Tous Les Jours to the festival. Daily Tous Les Jours specializes in interactive exhibits, such as giant street pianos. She hopes next year’s event will kick off the semi-permanent installation of these art exhibits in Lafayette.
To buy tickets, download a map, or register for a volunteer shift, visit tasteoftippecanoe.org.