A 29-year-old Lafayette man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison on a conviction of transporting child pornography.
Dakota Casey was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford in Buffalo, New York.
U.S. attorneys said that on June 27, 2018, Casey attempted to enter Canada from the United States using the Peace Bridge, according to a news release. Officials from Canada Border Services Agency discovered images of child pornography involving three minor victims on defendant’s cell phone. The defendant was refused entry into Canada, and he and his phone were turned over to U.S. authorities.
In addition, between 2017, and June 27, 2018, Casey communicated with minors younger than 18 via the internet. Knowing that each was younger than 16, the defendant requested that four victims take and send him child pornography images of themselves, according to the charges. Some of the images Casey persuaded two of the victims to produce portrayed sadistic conduct.
Online court records in Indiana show only a previous traffic citation here.