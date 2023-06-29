The Lafayette Aviators will sell baseball cards for the first time Saturday during their third annual street fest starting at 2 p.m.
The players will receive 25% of the proceeds for card sales, an Aviators press release said Thursday.
“We are very excited to be offering what we believe to be the first name, image and likeness teamwide agreement in summer college baseball,” Aviators General Manager David Krakower said in the release. “The fact that our fans can now own cards of our players and our players can benefit financially is a win for all parties.”
The cards will be available at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette during Saturday’s fest and on LafayetteBaseball.com.
NOCAP, an NIL company for NCAA athletes, has an agreement with the Aviators to have an ecommerce website featuring autographed cards for sale.
“Trading cards are synonymous with baseball, and fans should be excited about accessing memorabilia for Prospect League players who could be the next collegiate stars and future Major Leaguers,” prospect league commissioner David Brauer said in the release. “The college sports landscape continues to undergo rapid changes and it is exciting to see the Aviators take the lead in this NIL program.”
After Saturday’s street fest, the Aviators will play against Normal at 7 p.m. The first 250 kids in attendance receive a free replica Blue Aviators Jersey, the release said.
The Aviators will play a home game against Danville on Sunday at 3 p.m. during their Fransciscan Family Sunday. Fans can buy four tickets, four hot dogs and four soft drinks for $44, the release said.
“With the Street Fest Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. and then our Sunday Family Day, there are going to be ample opportunities for player autographs,” Krakower said.
Tickets for the Aviators’ 7-6-5 night on Monday, a celebration of Independence Day, are $7. Beer is $6, and hamburgers and cheeseburgers are $5.