A Lafayette man was arrested after he allegedly stole syringes from IU Health Arnett Hospital, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday.
Kevin Parks, 37, reportedly stole the syringes from a crash cart located in a room where Parks was left alone for a period of time Wednesday afternoon. A hospital staff member saw that Parks had syringes in his pants pocket and told him he could not take the syringes from the hospital. Another hospital staff member saw Parks packing a hospital gown and blanket. Parks then pulled a knife on a staff member, the affidavit states.
Parks was in the parking lot of the hospital when police arrived. Officers saw Parks holding a wrapper in his hand and a knife in his pocket. Parks put the knife on the ground and handed the wrapper to police, which was revealed to be a syringe, according to the affidavit.
Parks was booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with two counts of theft, intimidation, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a syringe.