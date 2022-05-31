A march at the Indiana Statehouse at 11 a.m. Thursday will protest the medical testing and alleged euthanization of beagle puppies at Inotiv research labs in West Lafayette, according to a press release from the Indiana Humane Society.
The Humane Society will be joined by "advocates, supporters and state legislators on the south lawn of the Indiana Statehouse" on behalf of the "Inotiv 80," the name given to the 80 beagles reportedly held for testing there.
Inotiv is in Purdue Research Park, where dogs and monkeys are allegedly being used for drug testing, according to previous Exponent reporting. The beagles were used for two toxicity studies that required them to be dosed daily with a variety of drugs to study the adverse side effects. The drugs reportedly caused the dogs to experience inflamed, "spongy" muscles, stomach lesions, clots and drastically reduced white blood cell counts.
About 32 of the dogs were slated to be euthanized earlier this month, but it is unknown whether this has occurred.
“Animal advocates across the country have expressed their outrage that neither Inotiv nor Crinetics have responded to our pleas to release the dogs being used in toxicity testing,” Samantha Morton, Indiana state director for the HSUS, said in the press release. “These dogs deserve to be in loving homes with names, not (with) tattoos on their ears.”
The Indiana Statehouse is in Indianapolis at 200 W. Washington St. The attending groups plan to discuss upcoming legislation plans and to demand for Inotiv and Crinetics, the company that funds these experiments, to release the remaining dogs.