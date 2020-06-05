Two Lafayette residents have been arrested on preliminary charges after allegedly rioting with a deadly weapon and stealing from nearby businesses in two separate incidents, police say.
Thirty-four-year-old Robert Perkins of Lafayette was arrested today on preliminary felony counts of arson and rioting with a deadly weapon, according to a press release from the Tippecanoe County sheriff's office.
The release shows a photo of a man wearing a blue bandanna holding an explosive device, taken from a video posted to a local news website. The photo accompanies Perkins' mug shot.
Likewise, 22-year-old Franceka Williams of Lafayette was arrested today on preliminary charges, two felony counts of burglary and two counts of theft. She is accused of stealing from Verizon Wireless and Tower Liquors in Lafayette.
A photo accompanying Williams' mug shot shows a woman sporting the same teal hair as Williams entering a store through a broken glass door.
Both residents are being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail. Perkins has a bond of $1,500 and Williams a bond of $1,000.