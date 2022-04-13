A West Lafayette woman was arrested Tuesday on preliminary charges of dealing and possessing methamphetamine.
Criminal charges were filed against Mandy Marie Felthoff, 44, of 320 Brown St., on Dec. 15 and an arrest warrant issued two days later.
Felthoff had four charges for dealing in and four charges of possessing meth. She has dealt meth throughout 2021, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Felthoff was convicted of possession of marijuana in 2013, according to the affidavit.
She is currently in the Tippecanoe County Jail with a $15,000 bond for wanted on warrant failure to appear rearrest, according to the jail roster, and a $500 bond for possession of meth amount of at least 10 but less than 28 grams.