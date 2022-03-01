Lafayette police conducting a human trafficking investigation at a local motel Feb. 22 arrested two in connection with prostitution, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
Alaster Robinson Ford, 29, of Chicago, and Shylo Michelle Gaddy of Rock Island, Illinois, are in the Tippecanoe County Jail as of Tuesday night, he on $5,000 bond and she on $250 bond, jail records show.
Lafayette officers had arranged online and in text messages to meet a female at a local motel room in Lafayette, agreeing on what acts would be performed and at what prices, according to a probably cause affidavit. Officers conducting surveillance watched a black SUV approach, driven by a man, and they watched a woman get out and walk toward the room.
The man, Ford, was identified as the driver, and police discovered he has an active warrant for prostitution in Wisconsin, in addition to other convictions in Illinois and Kentucky, according to the court record. The female was identified as Gaddy, who admitted that she and Ford had been together for several years and that she, too, had earlier prostitution-related charges against her in Wisconsin.
Gaddy allegedly told police that Ford sent the text messages and did the negotiating, that she did not know how much was agreed upon that night and that the two of them shared the money. Police found related text messages on her phone, including one trying to warn Ford that officers were there.
After being arrested, Ford complained of chest pains, so he was taken to a local hospital, the affidavit said. "While speaking with medical personnel to confirm Ford was medically cleared," the affidavit said, "Ford had gotten out of his handcuff and fled out of the emergency room and into the parking lot." He was caught.
Gaddy is charged with prostitution, a misdemeanor. Ford is charged with felony charges of promoting prostitution and escape and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.