A Lafayette police forensic investigator allegedly found 74 images or videos of prepubescent boys and girls engaging in sexual acts with each other and with adults on Cade Rehwinkel’s Verizon Cloud account, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
The forensic investigator found over 100 videos of children younger than 12, about 50 videos of children between the ages of 12 and 18, about 39 photographs of children younger than 12 and about 9 photographs of children between the ages of 12 and 18 on a Motorola Edge Plus 5G phone. The investigator was unable to view all the items.
On Sept. 5, Rehwinkel told officers during a traffic stop he started viewing child pornographic material on the internet earlier this year, and viewed it as recently as the night before. Rehwinkel had a Motorola Edge Plus 5G cell phone on his person during the traffic stop.
The 25-year-old said the age ranges for the children went from teenagers down to infants, the affidavit reads.
Rehwinkel was arrested on five preliminary charges of possession of child pornography and a preliminary charge of child exploitation.