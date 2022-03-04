A Lafayette woman was charged on preliminary charges of stabbing her ex-boyfriend, following their break up, after three years of dating, according to a Lafayette Police Department probable cause affidavit.
Tyjairese Nevings was arrested after reportedly stabbing her boyfriend, destroying his property and stealing his TV and shoes.
LPD was dispatched to the Saint Elizabeth Hospital emergency room, where Eleazin Estrada was being treated for a stab wound on his upper arm on Sept. 8, 2021. Estrada said he was stabbed by his ex-girlfriend, Nevings, with whom he said he had recently broken up with due to her erratic and violent behavior.
Estrada said Nevings was now homeless, and she had shown up at his apartment the night before because she needed a place to stay. Estrada said they began to argue, and when he told Nevings to leave, she refused, according to the affidavit.
Estrada said Nevings broke his fan and struck him in the legs with it, scratched his face, bit him in the ribs and stabbed him in the arm with a box cutter.
Nevings acknowledged she was at Estrada's apartment the night before and said Estrada had struck her multiple times with a closed fist to her forehead and face. The officer said he did not notice any signs of injury on her face.
Estrada also said Nevings also cut up his leather couch and stole his Samsung TV and two pairs of Nike tennis shoes. Estrada said she later returned the two pairs of shoes, and the TV was one Nevings had bought as a replacement for a TV she broke.
Nevings is not currently listed in the Tippecanoe county jail logs.