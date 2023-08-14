Former choir teacher Ja'Shon Burks was charged with 11 counts of child seduction and four counts of sexual battery in June after allegedly sexually abusing eight female students at Jefferson High School.
But in a countersuit filed last week, Burks claims he was blackmailed by the students and the allegations against him are lies, according to court documents.
Burks claims in his countersuit the alleged victims lied about the abuse as retaliation after Burks allegedly punished them for smoking marijuana.
On September 21, "senior leaders and dance captains" reportedly told Burks the students had been high while performing a choir rehearsal, the countersuit says.
The students allegedly told Burks they would "blackmail or extort" him if they were punished for being high, Burks says in court documents. Burks claims he "reprimanded" the students in response.
The alleged victims then allegedly told the assistant director of the choir that Burks had sexually harassed them, allegations which Burk says amount to defamation.
Burks was placed on administrative leave and resigned following the accusations.
Burks' jury trial is set for Sept. 10.