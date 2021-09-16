A West Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in front of children, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.
Terrell Brown, 23, allegedly struck the victim after he began arguing with her Tuesday morning. The victim, who is pregnant with Brown’s child, was babysitting children when Brown arrived at the residence and threatened to kill her. Brown took the phone from the victim after she tried to call 911, and he left the residence, according to the affidavit.
The victim followed Brown outside to try and get the phone back, and Brown struck her in the face again. She retrieved the phone from Brown and returned inside the residence until police arrived.
When police spoke to Brown, they noted the smell of marijuana coming from his vehicle. A subsequent search located two bags that contained more than 50 grams of marijuana, the affidavit states.
Brown was arrested and booked in the Tippecanoe County Jail. He was charged with domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman, domestic battery in the presence of children under 16 years old, intimidation, interference with the reporting of a crime and possession of marijuana.