The Tippecanoe County Health Department has received both Moderna and Pfizer bi-valent booster for ages 6 months to 5 years this week.
Both received an emergency use authorization from the FDA last week and will be available at the Tippecanoe County Health Department beginning Thursday, officials announced in a press release.
Pfizer's bi-valent booster is for ages 6 months up to age 5. If a child has received Dose 1 and 2 of the initial monovalent vaccine, the third dose will be the bi-valent. A booster dose is not authorized for children who received the three-dose primary series regardless of which vaccine (monovalent or bivalent) was administered for Dose 3.
Moderna's bi-valent booster is also for ages 6 months through 5 years old. The bi-valent booster can be given two months after completion of the Moderna primary series.
The department's COVID clinic hours are Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday noon to 5 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.