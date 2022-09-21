The purchase of a $300,000 camera truck used “like a colonoscopy” was approved during Tuesday’s West Lafayette Board of works and safety meeting. Mayor John Dennis also made an appearance to proclaim National Adult and Family Literacy Week.
Camera truck
A camera truck is an equipment used to inspect sewers. Ben Anderson, the Street Commissioner described it like a colonoscopy.
The West Lafayette Street Department’s request to purchase a camera van costing $322,833.72 was approved. This will be paid with the Wastewater Department's funds, according to the memo.
The camera van is an upgrade from the 2005 model, Anderson said. The camera van is electric and will help the department cut its carbon footprint.
National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week
The proclamation, by Mayor John Dennis, for National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week was passed. The week of Sept. 19 to 23 is now called Adult Literacy Week.
More than 51.4 million Americans can’t read or write at the most basic level while 75.1 million lack basic math skills, the document reads.
Adult Education programs contribute to solving these challenges by helping Americans move along in their educational journey to achieve basic skills and get prepared for their career and college, according to the document.
West Lafayette will participate in the national "Educate & Elevate Campaign," according to the memo, which aims to help citizens learn about Adult Education programs.