Recent closures of West Lafayette parks have not completely barred patrons from attendance, despite efforts from city officials and police officers.
Tommy Johnston Neighborhood Park, located on the corner of Wood Street and Chauncey Avenue, was shut down Friday, but pickup basketball games on the park’s court continued. Yellow caution tape was wrapped neatly around the playground equipment but had been torn down in certain spots to create access to the court. Nathan, who declined to give a reporter his last name, was shooting hoops by himself on Thursday afternoon.
“I just need to get out of my house and do something, and I enjoy basketball,” Nathan said. “As long as I’m not playing with someone directly, I’d like to think I’m still adhering to all the social distancing (rules).”
The mayor decided otherwise.
Friday morning, West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis ordered the hoops be removed from all West Lafayette Park District basketball courts in order to combat those violating the rules.
“We just think for the duration of this social quarantine, we need to take appropriate preventative measures to prevent people from being encouraged to do anything that can put them in a position to be exposed,” Dennis said. “We just think the best course of action during these extremely unpredictable times was just to go ahead and remove the rims.”
Dennis said the decision came based on advice from the Tippecanoe County Health Department, and the rims will go back up when the health department deems it safe to do so.
Even after the rims were removed and the yellow tape was restrung, the park remained active. Friday afternoon, two students were seen using the park equipment to work out. One student, who asked to be referred to as Xander, said small groups of people should be able to freely use the equipment as long as they are adhering to social-distancing policies.
“I think the caution tape serves as a way to stop groups of people who aren’t usually hanging out together or coming from different places,” Xander said. “As far as me and my roommate working out with nobody else out here, I don’t really see the problem with that.”
Xander said that if either he or his roommate had COVID-19, one would have already given it to the other, so the two of them being in a public area should not be a concern.
“I know I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing in terms of not going out and hanging out with big groups of people,” Xander said. “I don’t think I’m putting myself in danger and I don’t think I’m putting anyone else in danger.”
Minutes later, a West Lafayette police officer pulled up to the court, telling the two students to go home. They promptly left the area.
Purdue Village followed the trend on Thursday, declaring that all playground equipment was strictly off limits. At the time the email to Purdue Village residents was sent, a young boy was on the swings with his father. A few minutes later, the father ushered the boy off the playground and back inside.
In the ensuing days, playgrounds once full of children and parents were left with just wood chips and empty swings. By Saturday, caution tape was wound tightly around both playgrounds in Purdue Village as well as the two in Squirrel Park. Like at Tommy Johnston, not everyone followed the rules.
The basketball court south of Building 215 became host to multiple pickup games in the days following the closure of Purdue Village parks.
One fifth-year Purdue student who went by Sean was using the swings at Squirrel Park on Thursday. He said he felt safe there because it seemed empty.
“I barely see anyone come down here,” Sean said, “so there is no reason to shut down the park. There’s a lot of space here and most people are adhering to social distancing.”
Though it is located just outside Purdue Village, caution tape was put up there as well.
Sean said even though he is still visiting parks, he tries to adhere strictly to social-distancing guidelines.
Mason Pellegrini, a second-year doctoral student, was running hills with a friend in the greenery of Pickett Park on Thursday afternoon. Pelligrini said the shutdown of the Córdova Recreational Sports Center forced them to find alternative locations to exercise. Pickett Park, owned by Purdue and located on the corner of McCormick Road and West Stadium Avenue, remained open as of Thursday.
“It affected me really drastically,” Pellegrini said about the Co-Rec’s closure. “The Co-Rec is a huge part of my routine, as well as membership and clubs, so it’s become important to exercise.”
Pellegrini said he believes some people should be taking social distancing more seriously, but he does not want to eliminate physical exercise completely.
“I think this is probably the sketchiest thing I do,” he said in reference to his outdoor exercises. “But it’s just so important to stay active. It’s important for mental health.”
No official dates for park reopenings have been set by Purdue officials or the mayor.