You asked. We delivered.
Taco Rico has made its way onto the Exponent’s list of best local taco places.
After receiving numerous comments on Facebook and Twitter, we went to Taco Rico to see what all the hype was about. The trip was made thanks to passionate followers like Nancy Marshall, who sent us one of the shortest letters to the editor we’ve ever received, which simply said, “Your ‘Let’s taco ‘bout it’ writers forgot Taco Rico! It’s one of the most popular Mexican Restaurants in Lafayette!”
Oh, and Facebook followers.
“If someone wants the taco tour, you either start or end at Taco Rico!,” Kirsten Gibson, who also wrote she used to work for The Exponent, said in a Facebook comment.
“Taco Rico? Best spot in either town without a doubt,” Mohammed Saeed Ziny commented.
When we published a story for our annual parents edition about places to take your Boilermakers to dinner, Hercules Rockefeller commented, “Go across the bridge to Taco Rico. Excellent place.”
And who can forget about Twitter?
“Guys. Taco. Rico.” Purdue English professor Nush Powell tweeted.
We have heard your cries. Allow us to formally introduce you to Taco Rico, located at 1325 Sagamore Parkway North.
Upon entering, Taco Rico has a casual feel; booths line the walls and tables in the center. Although it’s cozy for a sit-down restaurant, many patrons come for the takeout option as well.
The sound of TV programming in Spanish serves as a soundtrack for the restaurant as you wait for and eat your food.
The menu runs the typical gamut of Mexican cuisine with tacos prominently featured on the menu’s second page, denoted as its “famous” tacos.
Everything from the seasoning to the way each dish is put together is taken from the owner’s life in Michoacan, Mexico.
Miguel Sanchez, 56, said that his time working at other people’s restaurants inspired him to want to have one of his own.
Because of this, in 2002, Sanchez opened the doors to Taco Rico and hasn’t looked back.
“The community knows,” Sanchez said when talking about popular his restaurant is around Lafayette.
The tacos are priced, at their most affordable, at $1.95 each for carne asada, chicken and other meats. Other options such as carnitas, barbacoa and cabeza are $2.20 and meats like shrimp or tripe are $2.55. All come with the option of cilantro and onion on top, and the choice between corn or flour tortilla.