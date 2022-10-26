Indiana State Police recently identified the 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase in Washington County, Indiana, in April.
Cairo Ammar Jordan, of Atlanta, would have turned 6 on Monday, police said. Instead, he was allegedly killed by his biological mother and another suspect.
Detectives have arrested one suspect, Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana, according to an ISP press release. She faces preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a level 1 felony, and obstruction of justice, a level 6 felony.
The Washington County Circuit Court also issued a warrant for the arrest of Dejaune Ludie Anderson, 37, of Atlanta, Georgia. ISP identified Anderson as the boy's biological mother.
She faces a charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice and is still at large.
When ISP detectives originally began the case, the press release reads, there was little information available to assist in the investigation. A local mushroom hunter located the child in a distinctive Las Vegas-themed hard-shell suitcase approximately 80 feet off Holder Road. Holder Road is a dead-end road situated in an isolated area of southeast Washington County in southern Indiana.
No family members, witnesses or acquaintances came forward to identify the boy or provide any information, police say. Leads from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also proved unsuccessful, as well as tips called in by the general public. Information gathered from the autopsy shed little light on the investigation and listed the cause of death as "electrolyte imbalance," likely caused by a "viral gastroenteritis."
As a result of information gathered during their investigation, detectives eventually located Coleman in San Francisco on Oct. 19. They then traveled to the Los Angeles metro area but couldn't find Anderson.
ISP is asking for the public's help to find Anderson.
She is described as a Black female, 5-feet-5-inches tall and approximately 135 pounds. She had short, dark brown hair in her most recent photo, but she is known to often wear wigs or hair extensions.
Her last known location was the Echo Park area of Los Angeles; however, she is known to travel and has recently been to San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas and Houston.
Anyone who observes or has current location information on Anderson's is asked to contact the local police department.