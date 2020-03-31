Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced during his daily press conference Tuesday two executive orders — relating to take-out restrictions and e-notary rules — would be signed.
Holcomb said one of the orders will extend the policy for restaurants and bars to go take-out only to April 6 and the other will waive the statute to allow e-notary rules to take affect.
Kris Box, Indiana's State Health Administrator, clarified that the reported deaths and total number of cases posted to the Indiana State Department of Health's website do not mean that all the posted results occurred in the same day. The ISDH results are based off of when results are reported to the department.
"It's a very sad reality that this pandemic that our number of cases and deaths are going to continue to increase," she said. "I do not want Hoosiers to see these rising numbers and think that the peak has arrived. We have a very long way to go before we reach the peak, and I can not say enough about how important it is for you to continue to stay home."
The ISDH's strike teams continue to test, she said. They were in six counties yesterday and will be traveling to eight more today.
The state will soon be moving to update the public twice a day, Box said, and it has requested the help of the Army Corps of Engineers to prepare to set up emergency field hospitals for those who can't isolate at home. No specific sites have been identified yet.
She said the ISDH is also in discussions with a lab in central Indiana to increase testing by a factor of ten.
Box also addressed the use of hydroxycloroquine and cloroquine for treating COVID-19.
"The data of the use of these medications to treat COVID-19 is very limited and very small studies," she said. "There are a lot of studies that are much larger ongoing at this time."
Holcomb said a fund for COVID-19 started by the mayor of Evansville has received over $2.2 million, with the goal being $6 million, to go toward helping the most vulnerable affected by the crisis.