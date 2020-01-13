Most Indiana residents need to renew their licenses to make sure they’re Real ID-compliant come October.
Federal law requires those wishing to use their driver’s license, identification card or learner’s permit to travel on domestic flights and enter federal facilities to obtain a Real ID-compliant license or ID card before Oct. 1.
After that date, potential flyers will need a Real ID or other form of TSA-compliant federal identification, like a valid passport.
Out-of-state students will need to apply for a Real ID-compliant card where they live and should check their state license registration for further details.
As domestic flights also accept passports as an alternative to a Real ID-compliant card, international students don’t necessarily have to obtain one. If they intend to become U.S. residents and have the required documents, international students could also get the new IDs.
To get a Real ID in Indiana, residents need to provide the following documents to their local state licensing registration facility:
Proof of identity
Proof of name change (if applicable)
Proof of lawful status
Proof of Social Security number
Proof of Indiana residency
Examples of what counts for each requirement can be found on Indiana’s BMV website.
If a person’s name has changed due to a marriage or other circumstances, one needs to provide proof of that name change.
Real ID requirements in Indiana are the same as federal regulations, and the state has not imposed any additional fees for those getting their Real ID, according to Christine Meyer, the BMV Director of Communications and Public Affairs.
“We changed our standards to match (federal ones),” Meyer said in a phone interview.
She explained that since Indiana rolled out Real ID registration in 2010, many Hoosier students probably already have one if they’ve renewed their license since then. Because licenses retain their Real ID status, students who already have a star on their licenses can renew them without additional documentation.
Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005. According to the Department of Homeland Security’s website, the act “established minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards.”
For the few Indiana residents who have yet to obtain their Real ID, Meyer said it’s possible to renew a license or ID card and still not provide documents, thus keeping a non-compliant card. This is unlikely to apply to Hoosier students though, as many have received or renewed their driver’s license or permit since 2010.