Of the nine Boilermakers sent to Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympics, volleyball player Andrea Drews was the first to hit the world’s stage. The USA Women’s volleyball team beat Argentina in three consecutive sets in the preliminary round of the games.
The US beat Argentina 25-20, 25-19 and 25-20, rarely giving Argentina a chance to tie the score. In the first set, Argentina led the US until the 10th point, when the US turned the set around. Throughout most of the match, the US kept a four point gap between them and Argentina. The only time the gap was in danger of closing was in the beginning of the third set when Argentina managed to trail behind by two points until halfway through the set.
The US successfully blocked Argentina from scoring nine times and earned 5 points from aces for the entirety of the match. Of the 88 attacks they set up, the US scored from 44 of them. Opposite hitter Jordan Thompson led the team with 20 points and outside hitter Michelle Bartsch-Hackley followed with 13 points.
Drews made her Olympic debut halfway through the second set after subbing in for Thompson. While in, she managed to score 1 point for the team.
Drews graduated from Purdue in 2016 with a degree in hospitality and tourism management. While at Purdue, she played opposite hitter and earned accolades such as American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America Second Team and First Team All-Northeast Region.
In 2014, Drews became the first Purdue player since 2000 to record 30 or more kills in a match, posting 33 kills against Western Kentucky. She became the 25th member of the 1,000-kill club in 2015. This is Drews’ first Olympics.
The USA Women’s volleyball team will play China today at 10:05 p.m.