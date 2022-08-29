A crash between a car and a motorcycle on Saturday ended with the motorcycle rider being sent to an Indianapolis-area hospital, a West Lafayette Police press release reads.
A Purdue graduate student, 21, driving a car, collided with a Purdue Fort Wayne graduate student, 22, on a motorcycle at the intersection of State Street and Northwestern Avenue very early Saturday morning a little after midnight.
The motorcycle rider, who had been wearing a helmet, was unconscious by the time police got to the scene, and he seemed to have serious injuries, according to the release. He was first sent to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette then transferred to an Indy-area hospital. The release said he's since been released.
WLPD is still investigating the accident, and it's unclear what happened. Police collected blood samples of both the car and motorcycle drivers, the release reads, and neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor in the crash.