A survey released Sunday of 1,000 Indiana voters says 32% of them would vote for outgoing Purdue President Mitch Daniels on the GOP ballot should he run for an empty U.S. Senate seat in the 2024 election.
Bellwether Research & Consulting released the survey results that looked at an open governor seat and, because current Republican Sen. Mike Braun has announced he will run for governor, the Senate race. They reported that 467 of those surveyed last week indicated they'd ask for a Republican ballot.
"We asked for the GOP primary ballot for Senate twice - one with a field of candidates that did not include former Purdue president/Governor Mitch Daniels and once with a field that did," Bellwether's Christine Matthews wrote, noting that it's early. "It made a big difference."
The first time, included were Attorney General Todd Rokita, Rep. Jim Banks, Rep. Victoria Spartz and Rep. Trey Hollingsworth. The top contender among those was Rokita at 16%.
But after adding Daniels to the mix, Rokita garnered just 7% of would-be voter support, with Banks next highest to Daniels at 10%.