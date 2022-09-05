A 33-year-old Indiana woman was shot and killed in the parking lot at the Walmart in Lafayette Sunday night.
The woman was identified as Casey Lewis, according to a press release from the Lafayette Police Department.
In what the LPD called “a targeted incident,” Lewis was shot at 8:44 p.m. by a “hispanic male, wearing a white hat, khaki shorts, and a red/orange t-shirt,” the press release reads.
Lewis was a resident of Remington, Indiana. The press release does not specify why she was in Lafayette at the time.
Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact LPD at (765)-807-1200 or the WeTip hotline, (800)78-CRIME.