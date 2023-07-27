All Lafayette School Corp. students will be eligible for free breakfast and lunch during the upcoming school year.
LSC announced Tuesday it will be part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision, a federal program aimed at districts with higher rates of students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch, according to local reporting.
One of the requirements for the provision is that school districts must have 40% of students be eligible for free meals.
Last year, 64.1% to 85.7% of LSC students qualified for free or reduced-priced lunch or breakfast, according to state data. West Lafayette schools ranged from 18.8% to 25.5% eligible.