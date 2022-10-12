Prospective trick-or-treaters may be in for disappointment due to a possible candy shortage hitting the United States this Halloween.
Assistant professor of consumer science Aaron Lawry said in an Associated Press Video Hub video that due to supply chain issues and increasing inflation, companies like Hershey’s will be unable to meet the demand.
“Hershey Co. has been transparent in saying it will not be able to meet the spike in demand that will come around Halloween,” a Purdue press release reads, “(Lawry) predicts that Hershey’s competitors will try to take advantage by ramping up their production.”
Materials used for candies and chocolates “come from all over the world.” The war in Ukraine and an inflation-driven rise in shipping costs have led to issues in shipping these ingredients to the U.S., the press release reads.
Lawry said this presents an opportunity for smaller chocolate brands to meet some of the demands that Hershey cannot.
“Smaller candy businesses could try to adjust their marketing to attract new customers during this time,” he said in the press release.