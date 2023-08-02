Michelle Kern
Tell me about your art.
I mainly do watercolor and acrylic paint. I do a lot of animals. Mostly people pay me for custom portraits of their pets.
Why paint pets and not other things?
I just prefer pets. I like painting the texture of their fur and their faces. It makes me be more creative.
How’d you get into art?
I’ve been doing pet portraits probably for about five years now. I was painting before that though.
How long have you being at Art in the Park?
I’ve been doing this since it started. It’s really great!
Kenya Ferrand
Tell me about your art.
I predominantly do wildlife-related artwork. Primarily watercolors and acrylics, and I try to hit the more realism type stuff.
Why realism, and not some other type of depiction?
It’s just what I do. Nobody paints for what I paint for.
So what inspired you to start making art?
I’ve been an artist ever since I was a little kid. My mom always painted and my dad was a contractor, so you know, my father would go “here honey, have some paper and pencils and draw me a schematic in the corner.” They both kind of encouraged me.
Do you often come to community shows like this?
I’ve been all over the place. It really helps all those little slow areas between bigger shows. I gotta pay my electric bill, right?
Stacey Winter
Tell me about your art.
Well my medium is obviously soap. I make vegan soap, because other soaps are made of animal fats. I use vegetable oil for mine!
How long does it take to make all these colorful bars?
It depends. I make them in my kitchen, and it can take half an hour to hours. For my pride flag soap bar, it took two hours just to lay the colors down! It’s a fun combo of chemistry and art.
How do people usually react when they hear “vegan soap”?
It’s actually kind of mixed. Some are like “oh my God, I’m so glad it’s vegan,” but some others just look confused and say “why wouldn’t it be vegan?”
What’s your favorite soap bar?
Well my best one is the lemon one. It appeals to most people; it doesn’t turn off men or women, and kids like it. But right now I’m working on a pansexual flag soap bar made with an almond scent!
Alyssa Pilarski
Tell me about your art.
It’s mostly, like, abstract surrealism, with some color.
What inspired you to make that your medium?
I’m mostly inspired by nature and space and animals. My art is just my way of processing the world around me.
Have you been doing it long?
Since I was a child. For as long as I can remember. It started with just coloring with crayons and stuff. Now I’m here.
Had any success at Art in the Park?
This is just my first year here, actually! I found the event online and knew I wanted to go.
Sharon Rounds
Tell me about your art.
Well, I’m retired and disabled, so I just make myself busy. I’ve been crocheting and knitting!
What kinds of things do you make?
It started with dish towels, and then I got into making animals because they’re so fun and kids love them. So now I just keep making different stuff!
Was it difficult to learn?
I’m going to show my age, but my mom taught me how to knit and crochet years ago. I didn’t really do it until I became disabled. I couldn’t do anything else, so I do this. It gets me out of the house!
So do you have any specific styles or signature looks?
Not really. I just find the pattern I like and go with it. And if something is really popular, I’ll make it again. I make a lot of animals, but I also like to make things for my grandkids when they visit!