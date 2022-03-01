March 1 declared as COVID-19 victims and survivors day
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis’ proclamation to declare the first Monday of March as COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Day was presented at Tuesday’s West Lafayette Board of Works and Public Safety meeting,
Because Dennis is in Ireland visiting family, President Sana G. Booker presented it to the board.
“Local and state governments, health departments and public servants have taken bold actions to protect residents, support struggling local economies and find innovative ways to provide services,” Booker said. “In response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders, essential workers have stepped up to provide critical services to help protect our communities and save lives, sacrificing their own health and safety.”
Additionally, the mayor’s order touched on the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on low income neighborhoods and neighborhoods of color.
“COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on low income communities and communities of color, exacerbating inequities already prevalent within our system that we must address as a nation,” Booker said.
West Lafayette renews long-standing contract with women-owned construction business
Jeff Koun, project engineer for the city’s Engineering Department, requested approval of a contract that would allow Dillterra LLC to do updated stormwater inspections. The contract is only viable for this fiscal year.
“Dillterra is a women-owned business enterprise focused on providing environmental and erosion control services for a variety of municipal and private entities, and has been providing stormwater inspection services for the City of West Lafayette since 2008,” Koun said.
The company requested that the hourly rate would change from $70 to $90 per hour. The weekly total would not exceed $1,080, based on the max of twelve hours a week, Koun said.
When asked about the almost 30% jump in hourly price, Koun said it's because of inflation in the construction business.
Despite this, the board was still on board and was excited about the use of a woman owned business.
“I believe in supplier diversity, so I love the fact that this is a woman-owned business, as well,” Booker said.
West Lafayette faces higher rates of chemicals for waste treatment plant
A new bid for chemical prices was also approved at the meeting.
Dave Henderson, utility director of the wastewater facility, said prices of chemicals are escalating.
“The process of making these chemicals involves petroleum,” Henderson said. “There’s also delivery fees that are associated with this that I’m sure as fuel prices go up, the source chemicals to make these have gone up astronomically.
“For instance, sodium hypochlorite last year, we paid $.68 per gallon.”
Now, JCI Jones Chemical, the vendor of the chemical, is charging $1.42 per gallon. Continually, the prices for the two other chemicals, sodium bisulfite and sodium illuminate (provided by PVS Chemical Solutions and Brenntag Mid-South) are experiencing inflated prices as well, according to Henderson’s memo.
“We saw this escalation of prices throughout last year, and it may continue into this year,” Henderson said. “I wish I had better news.”
When asked if these prices are going to jump again, Henderson said, “they’re not going to sell it at a loss, these were the lowest prices we could get.”